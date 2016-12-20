Trips back in time mark the latest mysteries

Rather Be The DevilBy Ian RankinOrion, 310 pages, $32In retirement, John Rebus finds himself up against two immovable objects: Big Ger Cassidy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cassidy represents Rebus’s bygone detecting life when Big Ger bossed Edinburgh’s major crime organization. COPD introduces a wicked new medical threat. To fight it, Rebus at last packs in the cigs, but it may be a touch too late for the old reprobate. Article Continued BelowThe back and forth with Cassidy enters a new phase when Cassidy’s successor in Edinburgh crime bossing involves not just Cassidy, but the retired Rebus, too, in some serious shenanigans. At the same time, Rebus is moved to take another look at an unsolved murder case so cold it reaches back to the old fellow’s beloved classic rock days of the 1970s.All of this grows too tangled for one man to handle, and by necessity, Rather Be The Devil gives equal sleuthing space to Rankin’s other cop front-liners, the shrewd Siobhan Clarke and the deceptively brainy Malcolm Fox. Everybody gets some fun out of this, especially Rankin fans who expect — and receive — a devilishly clever set of plot complications and a regular parade of laughs. The latter, alas, tend to fade when one is reminded of the fateful four letters, COPD.South Village

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx