It's not easy being an '80s action hero in the Age of Trump.While the blowhard businessman settles into the White House with totalitarian flair, the two behemoths who ruled pop culture during the same decade that spawned The Donald find themselves cast aside as woefully unappreciated relics.Sylvester Stallone — who personified righteous fury in films like Rocky and Rambo: First Blood Part II — was nominated for an Oscar last year for his comeback film, Creed.Do you think anyone cares?Three weeks ago at the Golden Globes, the 70-year-old action star was given the brush-off when Casey Affleck and Matt Damon refused to make room for him at their table.And then there's Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose bulbous biceps and stoic resolve as The Terminator turned him into an American icon, a former California governor who once considered a run for the White House himself.Guess where he is now?Hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice (8 p.m. Monday on W Network), a glorified seat-warmer for Trump, who vacated this fading reality franchise to issue frenzied dictums from Capitol Hill.