Trump wrote the book on bonkers: Menon

Since reality is now optional under Donald Trump, I interviewed his book.Why not, right? Unlike the carroty mogul himself, who is to be inaugurated on Friday, a book can’t storm out or retreat to an unsecured private Twitter account to change the subject with haughty disdain.A book, even a fiery tome penned by a man with no attention span, contains complete sentences. A book is civil. A book has manners. A book has answers. The book I interviewed was Crippled America: How To Make America Great Again. Published during the wild presidential campaign, it debuted on the New York Times bestseller list in 2015 and ignited the passion of Trump supporters.Part manifesto, part vanity plate, part jeremiad, the 17 chapters crackle with Unabomber-grade warnings, grievances and murky prescriptions that, in retrospect, may foretell the next four years.Article Continued BelowOr until the impeachment hearings, whatever comes first.The book sat down with me this week in a world exclusive. The book was candid. The book didn’t leave a snivelling voicemail afterwards from a speeding limo.Every answer below is a verbatim quote directly from the book. This is President Trump in his own words.