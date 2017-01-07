Truth and Reconciliation Commission inspires author Trevor Herriots new book

Native culture and the natural world have long been acknowledged as inseparable, so when it comes to Truth and Reconciliation, it’s no surprise that another reconciliation, this one between the natural and cultural life of native people should be seen as of utmost importance.The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in its final report recently asked all Canadians to find ways in their everyday lives to work toward reconciliation with this country’s Indigenous peoples.In his latest offering, award-winning author and naturalist Trevor Herriot responds to Truth and Reconciliation with his own appeal. Towards a Prairie Atonement is part personal essay, part political manifesto on the state of the Prairie landscape and the people that managed it for millennia.Herriot starts at the beginning, arguing that the settler culture that did so much damage began by dispossessing First Nations people from the land.“The work of decolonizing, of atonement, begins with the act of recognizing and honouring what was and is native, but has been evicted from the land — native plants and animals, but the original peoples, cultures and languages too,” the Saskatchewan resident writes in what is a brief and beautiful ode to his prairie homeland.Article Continued BelowThe landscape has suffered just as First Nations people, its original caretakers, have, Herriot argues. His own grief comes through as he describes the scarred history and haunted state of the grasslands and their inhabitants today.The most urgent threat, at the moment, notes Herriot, is the decision of the previous Conservative government to remove federal protections for the remaining community pastures of native grass and savannah.Accompanied by Métis storyteller Norman Fleury, Herriot, the award-winning author of Grass, Sky, Song and River in a Dry Land, travels to one such site and revisits along the way the bloodied history of the prairies.

