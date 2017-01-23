Trying to find some alternative facts? Look under the empty bleachers: Menon

It was truly inspiring this weekend to see millions of women in every part of the world take to the streets to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump.What’s that? You thought those marches, including the largest in U.S. history, were protests? No, no, no. Check your “alternative facts.” That wasn’t a mass resistance. It was a praise parade, a walkathon of worship, a cavalcade of delight!This is the beauty of alternative facts, an Orwellian term coined on Sunday by the draconian Kellyanne Conway, counsellor to the new president. Conway was roused from her crypt in the morning to exchange pleasantries with NBC’s Meet the Press.“I want to have a great, open relationship with our press,” she told host Chuck Todd, one of many alternative facts Team Trump generously shared this weekend.But on Day 2 of the Trump Era, what Todd wanted was an explanation for something that happened on Day 1. He wanted to know why Sean Spicer, Trump’s new programmable drone of a press secretary, called for a press briefing in which he lied about the inauguration crowd size and then hectored the media for accurately reporting on the same.Article Continued BelowBerated for telling the truth. Welcome to the next four years.Conway deployed her usual repertoire of onscreen trickery — deflect, scowl, change the subject, feign exasperation, shake her head, scowl some more — but Todd kept his backbone away from the sharp edge of those dagger eyes.“You did not answer the question of why the president asked the White House press secretary to come out in front of the podium, for the first time, and utter a falsehood,” he said. “Why did he do that? It undermines the credibility of the entire White House press office on Day 1.”