Twitter Predicts Donald Trump's Response To Meryl Streep's Speech

Meryl Streep’s poised and headline-making takedown of President-elect Donald Trump had Twitter users wondering one thing Sunday night: Which 140 characters would the president-elect use when he responded? Based on past performances, folks predicted everything from Trump’s response to the time he would probably tweet his message. Let me beat you to it @realDonaldTrump – "Dishonest Meryl Streep never was good at that acting thing. What is empathy? Don't need it. Sad."— Michael Grant Terry (@LLMGT) January 9, 2017 Going to bed now so I can be ready to cover the likely 5 am Trump tweet on Meryl Streep. "Terrible Speech!" "Overrated!" #GoldenGlobes— Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) January 9, 2017 TRUMP 4:46 am: Hey Meryl, more like "The Devil Wears the Jacqueline Smith collection from KMart." I'm a TOTAL billionaire. You're not. SAD!— beth loves cake, so (@bourgeoisalien) January 9, 2017 Can't wait for Donald Trump to tweet about how Meryl Streep is overrated— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 9, 2017 Meryl Streep, what a loser. No way she could've played Chachi. She'll never work again! Sad!— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) January 9, 2017 Trump is especially fond of hitting back by calling people overrated.

Not sure that's gonna work with Meryl Streep's career. pic.twitter.com/IqdBZVBD6C— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 9, 2017 @DanaSchwartzzz "empathy is a hoax created by the Hollywood elite"-Trump— killermuses (@killermuses) January 9, 2017 @DanaSchwartzzz Time to build a wall around Hollywood. A great big beautiful wall. And when I say big, folks, I MEAN big. Big like in YUGE.— Duncan Watson (@DuncanWatson8) January 9, 2017 ‘I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death my right to disparage it in 140 characters or less."— Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) January 9, 2017 trump gonna reference "death becomes her" in his 6am meryl streep tweet— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 9, 2017 I bet Donald Trump tweets tomorrow that Meryl Streep is ugly so who cares what she thinks anyway. #GoldenGlobes— Lauren Chval (@lchval) January 9, 2017 Though Trump had not yet shared his reaction on Twitter, the president-elect responded to Streep’s speech in a brief telephone interview with The New York Times early Monday, calling the acclaimed actor a “Hillary lover.” Donald Trump said he was "not surprised" to be criticized by "liberal movie people" at the Golden Globes https://t.co/qvkjrhayJT— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 9, 2017

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx