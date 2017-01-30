U Smile, I Smile At Meme Of Justin Bieber Getting Destroyed At Hockey Game

Justin Bieber made an impression at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Saturday. In fact, that impression is probably still left in the glass. While participating in the celeb exhibition game over the weekend, Bieber unfortunately met former NHL player Chris Pronger, who quickly introduced him to his friend, the boards. Here's real life hero Chris Pronger risking his own brain functionality to put Justin Bieber's face into the boards. pic.twitter.com/lCBbyZ9Rnf— Brian Foran (@BForanNHL) January 28, 2017 Dang. Is it too late now to say sorry for Pronger? Probably. An image of Bieber getting smashed quickly went viral, thanks to Pronger’s maniacal smile contrasted with the singer’s total helplessness. AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: pic.twitter.com/hhykeHh5Oh— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017 That’s cold, bruh. It was so brutal that NHL’s vice president of player safety and hockey operations, Damian Echevarrieta, joked on Twitter about having a “hearing” for the moment, as The Washington Post pointed out. The Department of Player Safety will have a hearing tomorrow morning with Chris Pronger for his Check from Behind on @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/UPK9pVuMWp— Damian Echevarrieta (@Ech28) January 29, 2017 Don’t leave your face like that, Justin. My mom says it’ll freeze that way. And we know you love your face. My I love you face pic.twitter.com/FjDaOjinwE— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 16, 2017 Uh huh. Just said that, dude. Despite the pain and internet humiliation, the singer didn’t let the hit slow him down. He even scored in the game on an empty netter. Can't believe they robbed @cmcdavid97 of the assist on @justinbieber's lone goal (an empty netter) pic.twitter.com/sTgJAkxQxa— Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 28, 2017 R.I.P. Justin Bieber’s hockey career. Justin Bieber: Dead pic.twitter.com/fRMNkJOSey— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2017