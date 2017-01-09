U2 returns to Rogers Centre on June 23 with Joshua Tree anniversary tour

U2 is returning to the Rogers Centre for a third time in June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their beloved fifth album, The Joshua Tree. The legendary band will kick off The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 in Vancouver on May 12 before travelling across the United States and to Toronto on June 23. They will then play three more shows in the States before crossing the pond on July 8 and touring for three more weeks in Europe. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. “Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety,” a Live Nation press release said. Article Continued BelowThe Lumineers will open in Toronto; shows on the tour will be opened by one of four bands — Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic or The Lumineers in North America; or Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe. The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (John Salangsang / Invision/AP) U2 will also stop by the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 8 to 11, where they will headline a U.S. festival for their first time. The Joshua Tree was released in 1987 and, thanks to singles such as “With or Without You” and “Where the Streets Have No Name,” topped charts all over the world, selling over 25 million copies. Rolling Stone wrote that it turned Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr “from heroes to superstars,” and was a reflection of “social and political desolation” of the time.

