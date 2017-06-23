UFO researcher says new documentary exposes what the secret agenda has been

Even within the much-maligned and widely misunderstood field of “UFOlogy,” Steven Greer is a divisive figure.His affinity for the spotlight and his willingness to dive deep into areas of the subject where other UFO researchers fear to tread have painted him with a broader target for contention than many of his contemporaries. He is at it once again with the recent book-and-film combo Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the Greatest Secret in Human History — the compelling documentary half of which will receive its Toronto premiere coupled with a Q&A with Greer this Saturday. The event is open to non-conference attendees as part of the three-day Alien Cosmic Expo UFO symposium taking place over the weekend at the Airport Crowne Plaza Hotel. Greer is not easing off. As he puts it, Unacknowledged — the book and the film, the latter directed by first-time documentarian Michael Mazzola — “really take people from zero to 100 quickly.” The Unacknowledged project basically lays all the cards on the table this former emergency-room physician from Charlotte, N.C., has accumulated during his 24 years advocating for official, institutional “disclosure” of what government, military and the intelligence community really know about unidentified flying objects at the helm of the Disclosure Project. But these days Greer is pushing it all one step further.Article Continued BelowUnacknowledged alleges that a military-industrialist cabal of semi-public/semi-private interests has had access to technology reverse-engineered from crashed UFOs for more than half a century that would render all known terrestrial sources of power and propulsion obsolete, and yet has withheld it from the public due to its defence value and the potential damage its unveiling would pose to the “global macroeconomic order.” Some, the book and the film contend, would also like to keep this all under wraps because beyond-top-secret terrestrial capabilities to reproduce alien craft could be very useful in psychological warfare — even in staging an entire “false-flag” invasion by imagined alien aggressors from the stars. “Well, that’s the problem,” says Greer.