Unholy a passionate debate about women and religion: review

Diane Flacks' newest play is a grab bag of contemporary references and completely immersed in the social and political conversation of 2017.In Unholy, a production by Nightwood Theatre at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, four women assemble for a debate broadcast on YouTube to answer the question "Should women abandon religion?" Article Continued BelowDrawing on current stories like the burkini ban in France, the debate plays out like an intensely smart and well-informed Facebook comment thread. Despite the brains involved, tempers flare, shots get personal, and it balances on the edge of devolving from coherence into chaos. Inspired by her own shift from Judaism to antitheism (an active disbelief in the existence of a God or gods while believing that theism is harmful to individuals and society), Flacks plays Liz Feldman-Grant, a queer, devout and formerly Jewish antitheist with an award-winning book and a loyal following. She is the most outspoken and aggressive of the foursome in her insistence that organized religion should be dissolved. Also on her "Yes" side is Barbara Gordon as Margaret Donohue, an ex-nun in her 70s who was excommunicated from the Church but remains a self-professed Catholic. On the "No" side are Bahareh Yaraghi as Maryam Hashemi, a young, single, feminist Muslim woman, and Niki Landau as Yehudit Kalb, a female "rabba" in the Orthodox Jewish faith with a husband and three kids.