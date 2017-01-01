Unsettling reads for the crime fiction lover

An Unsettling Crime For Samuel CraddockBy Terry ShamesSeventh Street, 255 pages, $17The sixth book featuring Samuel Craddock, the amiable and savvy police chief in the Texan town of Jarrett Creek, takes readers back to the 1980s and the very young Samuel’s first days on the job. At the time, Craddock was too harassed to feel amiable, he wasn’t yet savvy at all and he was faced with the ghastly murders of five young black people.Article Continued BelowAs Samuel the rookie wades into the case, readers learn for the first time the terrible details of his background that the other books in the series have withheld. Putting it mildly, it took mental strength to a heroic degree for Samuel to survive a pair of cruel and unusual parents. It’s this same strength that enables the young chief to gather himself in overcoming the racism and police corruption that thrived in the small Texas communities of the period, Jarrett Creek not excluded. Then, in resolving the case, the amiable and savvy side of Chief Craddock begins to emerge to the delight of readers.RundownBy Rick Blechta

