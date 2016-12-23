NEW YORK—As the title of her literate autobiography, the French actress Simone Signoret declared, “Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.”It is nevertheless inevitable for those of us who, half a century ago, on the evening of Sept. 16, 1966, found ourselves at Lincoln Center for the gala opening of the new Metropolitan Opera House.Yes, as the recently anointed music critic of the Toronto Star, I was one of 4,000 or so patrons packed into what was then a state of the art facility for the presentation of opera.Collectively, the Met’s main stage and three auxiliary stages embraced more than 25,000 square feet. Tons of machinery enabled a complete set to be changed in minutes. Technologically, the new house represented a quantum leap forward in theatrical possibilities from the old house at Broadway and 39th St. that had served the company since its founding in 1883.Anyone who visits Wallace K. Harrison’s chandeliered, Romanesque-arched pleasure palace this season should take the trouble to seek out the extensive exhibition in the lower lobby documenting its opening and first season. Among the memories it brought back was the colour-drained face of the composer Samuel Barber, sitting across from me on the Grand Tier.Article Continued BelowLike the rest of us, he had just heard the terrible grinding noise of bending steel, as the revolving turntable supporting a giant pyramid stopped turning and refused to budge for the rest of the performance of Antony and Cleopatra.The pyramid was the centrepiece of the lavish Franco Zeffirelli production of Barber’s opera, receiving its world premiere that night. Its immovability was not a good omen. The opera, starring Leontyne Price and Justino Diaz, and conducted by Thomas Schippers, wound up receiving mixed reviews at best (mine among the more favourable). A new era for the Met had begun less than auspiciously.The house itself was generally applauded and has continued to symbolize grand opera at its grandest. For example, I’ve seen Aida, Verdi’s salute to the grandeur of ancient Egypt, in other countries (including a five-elephant production in Toronto in what was then known as the SkyDome) and the Met’s Sonja Frisell staging (subject of an April 15 CBC radio broadcast) still sets the standard.

