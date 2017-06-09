Vancouver poet Jordan Abel wins $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize

Jordan Abel was awarded the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize on Thursday night, which he viewed as a victory for all individuals who battle back against appropriation.The Nisga’a writer was named the Canadian recipient of the lucrative literary award for Injun, a long poem about racism and the representation of Indigenous peoples.The Vancouver poet, who resides in Castlegar, B.C., constructed the text from 91 western novels in the public domain from writers spanning the 17th to 20th centuries.In a recent interview, Abel said elements of appropriation in Injun were meant to comment on how appropriation functions as a mechanism of colonialism.The subjects of cultural appropriation, free speech and colonialism have been the source of contentious debate in the wake of a controversial opinion piece published in Write magazine, which appeared to endorse unauthorized use of Indigenous knowledge and traditions. Hal Niedzviecki then resigned as editor of the magazine and apologized for his article in the Writers’ Union of Canada publication.Article Continued Below“It’s been an immense struggle, especially in light of all of these conversations about appropriation that are not new but have been recently renewed,” Abel said during his acceptance speech at the Griffin gala.“I think this is a win for all the people who have fought and continue to fight against appropriation, and for those who continue to fight and resist the architectures of colonialism that we continue to fight,” he added to loud applause from the audience.In an interview after his speech, Abel said there seems to be “an urgent kind of interest” in work that resists colonialism. Still, despite the accolades, he was still in a state of disbelief that he had won the grand prize.