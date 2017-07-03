The Show:The Great Canadian SupercutThe Moment: Brad Pitt, Canadian“What did you expect Canadian women to be like?” a woman asks in North West Mounted Police (1940).“Kind of like the scenery,” a man (Gary Cooper) replies. “Good to look at, but kinda frostbitten.”“Canadians are wonderful people, it’s just that they’re just spread so far apart,” a man (Van Heflin) says in Possessed (1947).Article Continued Below“I hear there’s land there a man has never seen,” Robert Redford says, with a far-off squint, in Jeremiah Johnson (1972).“What a place, they started a country and nobody showed up,” Rodney Dangerfield says in Meet Wally Sparks (1997).In honour of Canada’s birthday, the folks at this website cut together moments from 150 U.S. films in which Canada is referenced. As you can see above, many of them assume Canada is empty and cold. In some films Canada is a punchline (South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, with its theme song, “Blame Canada”). In others, it represents freedom (Chief and McMurphy plan to escape here in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest).