VideoCabarets Confederation Parts I and II add to Canada 150 pageantry, debate

In 1982, amidst the spectacle of Constitutional repatriation, Toronto-based indie theatre artist Michael Hollingsworth realized he knew painfully little about this country's history. The over 20-play cycle that resulted, The History of the Village of the Small Huts, has become its own improbable saga — a satirical retelling of Canadian history that Hollingsworth, co-director Deanne Taylor and an evolving group of artists and artisans keep on retooling, presenting and revising year after year, under the aegis of their company VideoCabaret. Since 2013, Soulpepper has provided a summer home for VideoCab's performances. This year's pair of offerings contribute to the pageantry and debate around Canada 150: running in repertory, they cover the Confederation period, from 1861 through to the completion of the transcontinental railroad and the execution of Louis Riel in 1885. What has made the Small Huts project beloved of Canadian theatre artists and audiences alike is its unique style of presentation and the commitment to an amazing level of skill and craftsmanship from all the artists and technicians involved. The action is played in a big rectangular frame and the theatre is profoundly dark, as if we're looking at a big live TV. The performers wear whiteface, bold makeup and some brilliantly exaggerated wigs by Alice Norton (given the period, there's many a mighty mutton chop on display).