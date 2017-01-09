Viola Davis Gave A Great Speech About Trump and America, Too

When people think back on the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, they’ll likely remember Meryl Streep. While onstage to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night, the actress delivered a stirring speech in which she criticized President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter last year when he was still running for president. But backstage, Viola Davis, who introduced Streep onstage, had some noteworthy comments about the president-elect as well. The “Fences” star, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, was asked by a reporter about the state of the American dream in Trump’s America, and how the country can get back to worrying about its most vulnerable populations. “I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation, because it’s bigger than him,” Davis said in response. “I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about. And the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American Dream.” She continued, “I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but I think we’ve fallen short a lot because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So then, what does that say about us? And I think that, if you answer that question, I think that that says it all.”

