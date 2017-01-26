Watch for these top 10 movies that dazzled at Sundance: Howell column

PARK CITY, UTAH—The 2017 Sundance Film Festival began in almost a state of siege on Jan. 19, the last full day of Barack Obama’s reign as U.S. president.Sundance founder Robert Redford spoke of how he sensed a fearful mood from many people that “the darkness is closing in around them” due to incoming President Donald Trump’s plans to roll back liberal advances of all kinds, from health care to climate agreements. And it was obvious that Trump, a man who tweets scorn against Meryl Streep, Broadway’s Hamilton cast and Saturday Night Live, would be no friend of the arts.This year’s Sundance film offerings often seemed in direct opposition to Trump, beginning with the opening night gala An Inconvenient Sequel.In it, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore — following up the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth — demonstrated with startling and unassailable scientific evidence how the human-caused global warming that Trump refuses to address is rapidly making the planet uninhabitable through increasing drought, floods, hurricanes and other climatic challenges.Article Continued BelowMother Nature seemed determined to underline this by dumping more snow on Park City than I’ve seen in nearly 20 years of attending Sundance.But there’s nothing like a great movie to pull you out of a funk, and Sundance delivered more than a few of them.You could feel the gloom lifting last Sunday night at the Eccles Theatre, when Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino introduced the world premiere of his lyrical new film Call Me by Your Name. It’s an ode to life’s many pleasures, set in his sunny homeland. Guadagnino offered it as a balm to the senses: “I hope that some countryside in Italy will make you forget (Trump’s) inauguration.”