Watch Jackie Chan In Fight Scene From New Movie 'Railroad Tigers'

Jackie Chan claimed in 2006 that insurance companies have blacklisted him from injury insurance due to the high-risk nature of the stunts in his movies. Ten years later and now in his 60s, that blacklist still hasn’t stopped Chan from starring in action sequences reminiscent to his now-iconic earlier work. Already opening to decent box office earnings in China, Chan’s new movie, “Railroad Tigers,” debuts in American theaters on Jan. 6. Chan plays a freedom fighter in 1941, attempting to thwart a Japanese soldier occupation that is withholding food from Chinese peasants. Huffington Post is debuting a clip with English subtitles below. And here’s the trailer for “Railroad Tigers.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx