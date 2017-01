How well do you know the lines from Samuel L. Jackson’s movies? Better yet, how well does Jackson know his own dialogue? On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel tested the “Pulp Fiction” and “Snakes on a Plane” star by having seniors read quotes from films and asking Jackson if they were said by one of his characters. How Jackson fared really isn’t the point. The real payoff is watching the older folks spouting his profanity-laced quotes. Watch the fun above.