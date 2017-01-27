Watch Taylor Swift And Zayn Trash A Hotel Room In 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik may not want to live forever, but we could watch their music video until the end of time. Fans have anxiously awaited the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video since Swift and Malik released the track in December. The duo has spent the last few weeks teasing their followers with snapshots and clips from the video, too. Well folks, the wait is finally over. The artists dropped it at midnight on Friday, and, trust us, this video has everything. It has smashed glass. It has angsty writhing. It has Zayn’s luscious lashes. Seriously, what more could you want? Check out the full “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video below.