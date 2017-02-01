We May Already Know The Cliffhanger Coming In 'Game Of Thrones'

A “huge cliffhanger” is coming … In a recent interview with Time Out for Netflix’s “iBoy,” Maisie Williams described Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” by saying, “It’s just kind of tumbling now.” The actress continued: We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends. Williams says fans can expect “a huge cliffhanger” on the way, though we may already know what that is. A number of “Game of Thrones” leaks came out late last year on Reddit. Usually supposed leaks hit the internet and one can quickly dismiss them, but these leaks have gradually been getting confirmed. Warning: Potential spoilers ahead. One of those leaks posited that the season ends on a pretty major cliffhanger, just like Williams teased. The Wall will fall at the end of the season, while Jon and Dany have sex. Wow. Just as Khaleesi supposedly Winter-falls into your arms, the Wall will come crashing down. You know nothing about romance, Jon Snow. As more proof that the teased cliffhanger is the Wall coming down, remember Williams’ verbiage as she described the season: It’s all “tumbling” now. The cast is going to “crash down” together. It’s doubtful Williams intentionally peppered in words that hint at the ending. (The actress already went on record saying people who leak spoilers from “Game of Thrones” are sad. A girl hates it.) But it all fits kind of perfectly, and as the United States Postal Service says, “If it fits, it ships.” Or in Jon and Dany’s case, if their relationship fits, we’ll ‘ship.