The Show:Jimmy Kimmel Live!The Moment: The OuroborosThe actor Joel McHale, who mocked TV professionally when he hosted The Soup, is Kimmel’s first guest. Kimmel asks him to comment on The Bachelor, which had its season premiere earlier that night (on ABC and OMNI), with Bachelor Nick Viall.McHale is scathing. He calls the show “a parade of unstable sluts trying to get a date.” He says former Bachelor Jake Pavelka “looked like he should have starred in American Psycho.” He demonstrates how both Jake and Nick talk while smiling. (It’s creepy and hilarious.) Asked his favourite Bachelorette, he answers, “Kaitlyn, because there were like, five Kaitlyns.”“You mean the Kaitlyn (Bristowe) who’s here tonight?” Kimmel asks.Article Continued Below“I don’t care,” McHale scoffs.Kimmel’s next guests are Bristowe and Viall. She rejected him in a prior season, so everyone anticipates awkwardness. But Bristowe wants only to diss McHale. “I saw you backstage,” she says, “and guess what, I don’t like you.”“Who knew when we invited you on that all your anger would be directed at Joel McHale?” Kimmel asks, chuckling.

