What Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna on Instagram may be revenge porn and illegal

Rob Kardashian started his Wednesday morning with a sharp-tongued social media attack directed at Blac Chyna, his model ex-fiancee, the mother of his baby and a regular punching bag for his reality TV star family.In a series of posts on Instagram and Twitter, Kardashian accused Chyna of infidelity and drug use and claimed she was exploiting him financially. He called her a cheater, a fraud and a “crazy person” and posted a video of Chyna kissing another man that Kardashian claimed she sent him on Independence Day.Then came the act that turned Kardashian’s petty rant into something more serious: photos, first on Instagram and later Twitter, of a topless Chyna blasted to his nearly 10 million followers — seemingly without her permission.In all 50 U.S. states, that move is cruel. In California, where the two celebrities live, it’s also illegal.Since 2014, California’s penal code has defined “revenge porn,” or “nonconsensual pornography,” as the intentional distribution of intimate photos or videos of another “identifiable person” that were intended to remain private and, when shared, caused “serious emotional distress.”Article Continued BelowThe offence carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.Rob Kardashian went on a sharp-tongued social media attack directed at Blac Chyna, his model ex-fiancee and the mother of his baby, on Wednesday. (Tribune News Services file photo) Before revenge porn became a crime, judges would tell victims, who are often women, that they had no legal redress because they had consented to sending the original image. But, activists argued, consenting to their naked body being seen by an intimate partner alone is not the same as consenting to it being seen by the internet.The issue gained little traction with lawmakers until 2014, when a trove of hundreds of private celebrity photos — mostly of women and many with nudity — were leaked onto 4chan and spread across other social networks.