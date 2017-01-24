What’s New On Netflix In February 2017?

Netflix just keeps swimming along with its new titles for February 2017. The additions include a mix of family favorites such as “Finding Dory” and “Babe” as well as highly anticipated originals such as Drew Barrymore’s “Santa Clarita Diet” and Ricky Gervais’ ”David Brent: Life on the Road.” February is also known for Valentine’s Day, so there are some steamy ones for all the Netflix and chill enthusiasts. These include “Magic Mike” and “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.” (We’re using “steamy” very loosely here.) Here are the rest of the titles: Feb. 1

”Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks” (2016) ”Babe” (1995) ”Babe: Pig in the City” (1998) ”Balto” (1995) ”Balto 2: Wolf Quest” (2001) ”Balto 3: Wings of Change” (2004) ”Contact” (1997) ”Corpse Bride” (2005) ”Disney’s Finding Dory” (2016) ”Eleven P.M.” (1928) ”From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story” (2016) ”Gun Runners” (2015) ”Hell-Bound Train” (1930) ”Highly Strung” (2015) “Hot Biskits” (1931) “I Am Sun Mu” (2016) ”Invincible” (2006) ”Les beaux malaises” (Seasons 1–4, 2014) ”Magic Mike” (2012) ”Masha’s Spooky Stories” (Season 1, 2012) ”Mother with a Gun” (2016) “Paris Is Burning” (1990) ”Project X” (1987) ”Silver Streak” (1976) ”The Blair Witch Project” (1990) ”The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe” (2005) ”The Five Heartbeats” (1995) ”The Furchester Hotel” (Seasons 1–2, 2014) ”The Girl from Chicago” (1932) “The Longest Day” (1962) ”The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) “Twilight” (2008) “Women in Gold” (2015) Feb. 2 “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) “Frequency” (Season 1) Feb. 3 “Daniel Sosa: Sosafado” (Netflix Original) “Imperial Dreams” (Netflix Original) “Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix Original) Feb. 4 “Superbad” (2007) Feb. 5 “Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I’m Using It” (2014) “Los herederos” (2015) Feb. 6 “Girls Lost” (2015) “Me, Myself and Her” (2015) Feb. 7 “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” (Netflix Original) Feb. 8 “Tiempos Felices” (2014) “Girl Asleep” (2015) Feb. 10 “Abstract: The Art of Design” (Netflix Original) ”David Brent: Life on the Road” (Netflix Original) Feb. 11 “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 2, 2016) ”Stronger Than the World” (Netflix Original) Feb. 12 “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) Feb. 13 “Code: Debugging the Gender Gap” (2016) “Magicians: Life in the Impossible” (2016) Feb. 14 “Girlfriend’s Day” (Netflix Original) ”Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” (Netflix Original) “King Cobra” (2016) ”Project Mc^2: Part 4” (Netflix Original) “White Nights” (Netflix Original) Feb. 15 “Aram, Aram” (2015) “Before I Go to Sleep” (2014) “Fire Song” (2015) Feb. 16 “Milk” (2008) “Sundown” (2016) Feb. 17 “Chef’s Table” (Season 3, Netflix Original) “DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 4, Netflix) “Kill Ratio” (2016) ”The Seven Deadly Sins” (Season 2, Netflix Original) Feb. 19 “Girl Meets World” (Season 3, 2016) “Growing Up Wild” (2016) “Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta” (2016) “When Calls the Heart” (Season 3, 2016) Feb. 23 “Sausage Party” (2016) Feb. 24 “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” (Netflix Original) “Legend Quest” (Season 1, Netflix Original) ”Ultimate Beastmaster” (Netflix Original) ”Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico” (Netflix Original) “VeggieTales in the City” (Season 1, Netflix Original) Feb. 26 “Night Will Fall” (2016) Feb. 27 “Brazilian Western” (2013) Feb. 28 “Be Here Now” (2015) “Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes” (Netflix Original)