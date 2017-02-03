When brothers and sisters compete for Oscars

Long the Solange to his Beyoncé, Casey Affleck seems poised to tortoise his way past brother Ben at month’s end.An odds-on Oscar favourite for Best Actor — his recent nomination puts the brothers in a teeny club of siblings both recognized by the academy — the Manchester by the Sea actor has long lived with the good/bad consequences of a workplace shadow. Sibling synergy, yes, but also the challenges of brand differentiation. In the context of showbiz, where blood is sometimes thicker than talent — and in which Baldwins, Quaids and Maras bloom — shared DNA sometimes speeds up the fame game. Take the case of the Brothers Hemsworth, where two hunks, Liam and Chris, are better than one; or the Gyllenhaals, who established an art house echo when Maggie and Jake popped up in the early aughts.In the Casey-Ben dynamic, the labour division was clear for a while. The elder Affleck had that string of tabloid-blazing romances (Bennifer One and Two, a pre-Goop Gwyneth) and an up/down career that reaped him early success: nabbing an Oscar for co-writing Good Will Hunting, a Best Picture win and career-redemption with Argo, and even big-money mojo (hey, Batman). The younger Affleck, meanwhile, made do on the fringes, getting scraps from brother (starring in his other directorial effort, Gone Baby Gone) and the occasional critical head-tap (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, say). Regarding some of his more A-game ensemble work, 41-year-old Casey recently told Marc Maron on his podcast, “If it’s Ocean’s Eleven, I was 11 . . . maybe 10.”Article Continued Below“I’ll always have his back,” Casey shared about Ben in the interview, revealing the extent to which their lives have been enmeshed, right down to their peer group in their native Boston. “My own kids, they’re about three years apart and they have different friends . . . Ben and I always had the same friends.”And yet — plot-twist! — nothing his superstar sib has done onscreen has ever earned the acclaim whipped up for Casey via Manchester by the Sea, pulled along by writer-director Kenneth Lonergan, who has “an ear for how people really talk, not how movies think they do,” as the L.A. Times’ Kenneth Turan surmised deftly. He stands with most critics when he describes “Affleck’s quietly ferocious performance” and “his willingness to submerge himself into this character to an almost frightening extent.”If there’s one thing that academy members like more than a comeback sometimes, it’s the celebrity turnstile-jumper. In that way, Casey could be this year’s Mo’Nique.