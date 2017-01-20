When Will Netflix Add 'Better Call Saul' Season 2?

Better Call Saul fans are currently hard pressed to find Season 2 of the series anywhere online, according to Hidden Remote’s FanSided. Popular streaming giant Hulu does not offer any episodes of Better Call Saul and Netflix only currently offers Season 1 of the series. When is Better Call Saul Season 2 being added to Netflix? [Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images] So – the question is – when will fans of Better Call Saul who missed watching Season 2 when it aired on television get an update on their favorite criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk), is silent friend Mike Ehrmantraut (played by Jonathan Banks), and his indignant brother Chuck McGill (Michael McKean)? Will Netflix be picking up Season 2 of Better Call Saul? If so, when? Keep reading for everything we’ve been able to figure out! Other Stories About Netflix On Inquisitr Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘The Ranch’ Added To Netflix? Netflix Originals: When Will ‘Glitch’ Season 2 Be Released? Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 2 — Cast, Release Date, Spoilers, And More Typically, Netflix either waits until a few weeks before a new season of a series debuts on television to release the previous season or a few weeks after the new season has aired on television. Exactly when Netflix will release Better Call Saul Season 2 depends on the contract Netflix has regarding its streaming rights to the series. The streaming giant, however, is also known to keep to a very similar pattern when it comes to adding new seasons of a series. Basically, this means you can usually expect Netflix to add the new season of a series at roughly the same time it added the previous season the year before. Per Hidden Remote’s FanSided, Netflix added Better Call Saul Season 1 to their library two weeks before Season 2 of the series premiered on television. For this reason, Better Call Saul fans can expect Netflix to do the same thing. Co-creators, executive producers, writers, directors, and cast of Better Call Saul [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Basically, this means determining when Netflix is going to add Season 2 of Better Call Saul to their library is really a question of when AMC will start airing Season 3 of the series. Fortunately for fans, AMC has announced an official premiere date for Season 3 of Better Call Saul. Better Call Saul Season 3 has a scheduled premiere date of April 10, 2017. This means fans can assume Netflix will add Better Call Saul Season 2 to their library roughly two weeks before that during the last week of March 2017. This should give fans of Better Call Saul a chance to binge through Season 2 before Season 3 airs on AMC. If you haven’t had a chance to check out any of the trailers for Season 3 yet, you can watch a few of them below to see what the new season has in store for fans. Just be warned, the trailer may contain some spoilers for anyone who hasn’t seen Season 2 yet. Better Call Saul fans have already taken to social media platforms – such as Twitter – to ask when Netflix would be adding Season 2 of the series to the library. Some fans have even more or less begged the streaming giant to add Season 2 to their library. C’mon @netflix put season 2 of Better Call Saul up already. — Landry Pulliam (@LandrydubP) January 5, 2017 only when season 2 of better call saul is on netflix will i be truly happy — jake from state farm (@kylie_swenson) January 9, 2017 I really hope season 2 of Better Call Saul appears on Netflix soon so I can watch season 3 when it’s on tv in April — Alan (@chapppy217) January 16, 2017 Season 2 of Better Call Saul needs to hit Netflix soon. — Alicia (@QTarantino_) January 7, 2017 It is, however, important to keep in mind this is nothing more than an educated guess based on when Netflix added Season 1 of Better Call Saul to their library of television shows and movies. As stated previously, Better Call Saul Season 1 is available on Netflix for those who would like to re-watch the series from the very beginning. Can Jimmy and Kim survive their Chuck problem? Get a first look at Season 3 of #BetterCallSaul. https://t.co/E0pJzMVsSc pic.twitter.com/191rOiPKOg — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 19, 2017 Are you a Better Call Saul fan patiently waiting for Season 2 to be added to Netflix? Have you already seen Season 2 or are you looking to watch it for the first time? More importantly, how excited are you for Season 3 of Better Call Saul in April of this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below! [Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]