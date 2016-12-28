'Why Walt?' Is The Movie Bryan Cranston Was Born To Star In

If you thought your daughter bringing home James Franco was a headache, just watch what happens when she falls for a certain notorious high school science teacher from New Mexico. The folks at Funny Or Die have combined two of Bryan Cranston’s finest performances into one hilarious mashup. “Why Walt?” is the story of a protective father, played by Bryan Cranston, who must come to accept his daughter’s new love interest, a dangerous drug dealer, also played by Bryan Cranston. What could go wrong?

