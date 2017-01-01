William Christopher, Father Mulcahy On 'M*A*S*H,' Dies At 84

Actor William Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy on “M*A*S*H,” died on Saturday at his Pasadena home after a battle with cancer, according to KABC. He was 84. Christopher had a long career on stage and screen, with appearances on some of the most beloved TV series of the 1960s, including “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Patty Duke Show,” “Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.,” and “Hogan’s Heroes.” The Illinois native also toured in 1997 with “M*A*S*H” costar Jamie Farr in a production of “The Odd Couple.” But he is best known for his role as Father Mulcahy on “M*A*S*H” from 1972-83 and its 1983-85 “AfterMASH spinoff,” a part that would define his career as he would later play similar characters. He said the typecasting never bothered him. “Actors always expect that their job will end and then they are out of work,” he told PennLive in 2009. “It’s a lot more fun to be working than to be out of work.” Although a comedy set during the Korean War, “M*A*S*H” was often viewed as a commentary on the Vietnam War and other serious topics during the tumultuous 1970s. “M*A*S*H in its development of course began to deal with social issues,” Christopher said in 1983. “We all felt that the things we were able to touch on were meaningful in the way of social issues.” Christopher also took on a visible role in a social issue off the air, becoming an advocate for autistic children at a time when the condition received little public attention. He and his wife, Barbara, wrote about raising their autistic son, Ned, in the 1989 book, “Mixed Blessings.” Christopher is survived by his wife and two sons, Ned and John. Fans remembered the actor on Twitter: FATHER MULCAHY, actor William Christopher dies today…

2016 has one last kick in the teeth pic.twitter.com/f77QOrBIVb— Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) January 1, 2017 I enjoyed MASH a real lot. Having served in Army Field Hospitals it was not that far off at times ..

Time marches on

RIP ' Father Mulcahy '— Robert Dow (@Robert_Dow) January 1, 2017 William Christopher was a comforting presence on TV and an advocate for ppl with special needs. #RIP #MASH— EvilBrainAngelHeart (@Lotuschild32) January 1, 2017 William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on M*A*S*H, died this am of lung cancer at 84. #2016 can't end soon enough. Thoughts & prayers pic.twitter.com/7pIsR6kYv5— Al Roker (@alroker) January 1, 2017 Darn you, 2016. Had to get one more in. Godspeed Father Mulcahy #MASH #RIP— Pat (@gandalfcat) January 1, 2017 "A faith of convenience is a hollow faith." ~ Father Mulcahy. (RIP William Christopher) pic.twitter.com/ezsTQdE68l— Sr. Veronica Paul (@sistervpaul_) January 1, 2017 Thank you for all the jocularity Father Mulcahy #MASH #RIP— Jennifer (@jenni_hva) January 1, 2017 RIP William Christopher from MASH I grew up on that show .Thats when comedy's were funny not stupid— lillian santana (@jericho4life) January 1, 2017 #WilliamChristopher has passed away. #FatherMulcahy to generations, he also did some voice work on the #Smurfs . #SaturdayMorningCartoons pic.twitter.com/OJiUaCnnVI— Sat Morning Cartoons (@millsbw) January 1, 2017 William Christoper struck me as the real deal – very kind to me when I guested on MASH. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP— Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) January 1, 2017 RIP ##Fathermulcahy you will be missed. You brightened many lives with your understated humor. #MASH pic.twitter.com/4DCgRGAhfD— Ray Reilly (@RayReilly) January 1, 2017

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx