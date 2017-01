William Peter Blatty, who wrote The Exorcist and won an Oscar for the screenplay adaptation of the horror story, has died. He was 89. William Friedkin, who directed the film version of “The Exorcist” in 1973, announced the author’s death on Twitter. William Peter Blatty, dear friend and brother who created The Exorcist passed away yesterday— William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) January 13, 2017

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx