'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Has Been Secretly Engaged For Four Months

David Henrie just pulled off his greatest magic trick yet. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star revealed that he’s been secretly engaged for months. Henrie announced the happy news in a precious Instagram post this weekend. “I always debated keeping my personal life private or public, but you guys have meant so much to me over the years, I just have to share my JOY,” Henrie wrote. “I’m officially engaged to my best friend.” The lucky lady is none other than Maria Cahill, a former Miss Delaware and current educator. A photo posted by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:45pm PST Henrie also shared a link to an interview with Blog De Los Angeles, in which he recounted his romantic proposal. “I wanted it to be a big surprise, something she would never see coming,” Henrie said. “So here were the hurdles I had to face: It involved a private helicopter, going off to an island, bringing her to a very special church … It also involved getting her whole family from Delaware flown out, and most important: It all needed to be a complete surprise.” Casual. Henrie managed to pull off his complicated proposal, much to Cahill’s delight. “She started sobbing. I had seen her crying in a video when she won Miss Delaware and it didn’t look like a happy cry, it was more ‘a punch in the gut’ type of crying … She started crying like that!” Henrie said. “Thank God I had seen that video, otherwise I would have thought she was saying no.” Congrats to the happy couple! To read Henrie’s proposal story, head on over to Blog De Los Angeles. Christmas break begins! Merry Christmas! Already missing this one… A photo posted by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:23am PST Sundays are the best. We're meeting my family for dinner. #everysunday! No make up necessary on this girl, why mess with perfection? A photo posted by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Nov 13, 2016 at 3:58pm PST