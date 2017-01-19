Woman Waving Palestinian Flag Accosts Bella Hadid And Kendall Jenner

A woman displaying a Palestinian flag bumped into Bella Hadid in a rush at the model and her companion Kendall Jenner on Wednesday night in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. In the video posted by TMZ, the woman, later identified by police as 32-year-old Candice Jace, is ushered into a police car in handcuffs. The incident occurred around 6 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson told The Huffington Post on Thursday. Police arrived at the paparazzi-filled scene after receiving a 911 call. “There is a report on file for harassment,” the spokesperson said in an email. “There was no arrest because the incident (which is a violation) was not observed by police.” Hadid and Jenner were walking to the apartment of Hadid’s sister Gigi, Entertainment Tonight reported. The NYPD did not respond to HuffPost’s query about the woman’s motive. However, model Gigi Hadid has indicated on social media that her family is half-Palestinian.