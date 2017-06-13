Wonder Womans biggest enemy? Hollywood inertia

After a slew of successful female blockbusters that break the glass ceiling for women in action movies, I can envision a day — 30 or 40 years in the future — when DC Comics decides to reboot the female superhero who started it all, Wonder Woman, for a new generation.As custom dictates, it will cast an aged, still beautiful Gal Gadot — who plays the Amazon warrior princess in the current incarnation — in a cameo as the heroine’s wise superhero mentor.Older fans will feel a bittersweet tug.This is the actress, after all, who played a key role in the shift from brain-dead, male-dominated action pictures in the Age of Trump toward a more inclusive paradigm that proved smart, intelligent movies starring and directed by women could win big at the box office.Two weeks after it opened to rave reviews, Wonder Woman is the top-grossing movie in North America, having already broken records as the biggest opening for a female director, largest opening of a female-led comic book adaptation and sixth largest June opening of all time.Article Continued BelowWith almost $264 million (U.S.) and counting, it’s destined to become a worldwide smash that will permanently alter the template on which Hollywood superhero films are based.Or, if history follows a familiar pattern, nothing will change.Certainly, this would be the more likely scenario, given that every time a female-focused blockbuster squeaks by Hollywood’s power brokers — and the media proclaims (as they always do) a bold new era in equality — things shift back to the status quo, almost as if nothing had happened.