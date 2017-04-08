Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading? Charzie Abendanio, 27, works in public relations Book: A Conjuring of Light by V.E. Schwab Stop: St. Clair A Conjuring of Light is the last book in a trilogy about a magician who can travel between dimensions, all connected to London, England. Author V.E. Schwab, who also writes young adult novels, says she was inspired by J.K. Rowling. Article Continued Below“This series is my love letter to Harry Potter,” she told The New York Times recently. “I grew up literally in time with those books.” Abendanio, a fan of urban fantasy, could hardly wait to buy A Conjuring after finishing Book 2 in the series, which ended on a cliffhanger. “It brings you to a whole different world,” she said. Steven Martin, 62, senior account manager