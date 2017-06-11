Word Under the Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading?Wolsley Gooden, 28, server Book: Welcome to the Monkey House by Kurt VonnegutStop: Queen’s Park In one word, Gooden would describe Vonnegut as “bold.” Article Continued BelowHaving read three of the short stories in the collection, he said one stands out: “Who Am I This Time?” the tale of a shy man who finds confidence only while on stage playing a part in an amateur play. “I’m kind of shy myself sometimes,” Gooden said. “There’s still hope, I feel.” Interesting fact: Vonnegut dedicated Welcome to the Monkey House to the man who published his very first short story. “For Knox Burger,” Vonnegut wrote, “Ten days older than I am. He has been a very good father to me.”