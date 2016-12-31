Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading? Julie Hauser, works in the wine industry, and Matt Paquiz, works in mental health and addiction Book: Street Fight: Handbook for an Urban Revolution by Janette Sadik-Khan Stop: Queen Hauser and Paquiz take pictures of the city with their Leica and Voigtlander cameras. They also like to imagine how the city — its roads, buildings and parks — could be made better. Article Continued BelowHauser was reading Street Fight by Janette Sadik-Khan, a former commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, who revolutionized the city by launching a bike share program, installing more bike lanes and pedestrianizing streets once jammed with cars. Sadik-Khan’s book shows that many people’s assumptions about urban design are often wrong, Hauser said. “Increasing the number of car lanes doesn’t always reduce congestion, it can do the opposite of that,” she said. If she were Toronto’s chief city planner, her first order of business would be more bike lanes. Thomas Chen, 33, medical lab technologist

