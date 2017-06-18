Word Under the Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading?Adam Kruger, 22, aspiring entrepreneur Book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Stop: St. Andrew Kruger has been re-examining his life and rethinking his choice of career. “I work in business as a consultant and I’m not finding it that rewarding,” he said. “I’m actually quitting tomorrow.” Article Continued BelowThe Leader Who Had No Title by Sharma, a business leadership guru, helped Kruger make up his mind. One passage was particularly persuasive: a list of 10 things you don’t want to regret when you “reach your last day.” Kruger wants to start a non-profit website that encourages people to ask for a favour or do one for a stranger. “When I tell people around me that I’m quitting the immediate reaction is ‘You’re crazy,’” Kruger said. But he seems sure of his decision. “People find change difficult, but I think it’s really important.”