Word Under the Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading?Alisa Gayle, 45, pianist Book: From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Stop: St. Andrew Barack Obama ran on a campaign of hope and change, but the eight years of his presidency did little to improve the lives of Black people, says From #BlackLivesMatter author Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. Article Continued BelowIn her book, the assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University explores the origins of the Black Lives Matter movement that condemns police violence against African Americans. She had to cancel a recent book talk in Seattle because of death threats. Gayle says the book is an in-depth analysis of systemic anti-Black racism. “I think white people should take more responsibility for racism and white privilege and power and understanding their role in it,” she said.