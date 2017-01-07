Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading? Marina Eckersley, 23, works in music publishing Book: NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories by Jeff Penalty and NOFX Stop: Eglinton Eckersley left Katy Perry and bubbly pop music behind when she discovered punk rock band, NOFX, after finishing high school. She has seen them at least five times in concert, but wasn’t aware of their darker side until reading their memoir. Article Continued BelowThe autobiography, which opens with their beginnings in the 1980s L.A. punk rock scene, is told from the perspective of each band member. The book’s blurb boasts: “Fans and non-fans alike will be shocked by tales of murder, suicide, addiction, counterfeiting, riots, bondage, terminal illness, the Yakuza and drinking pee.” Eckersley seemed to enjoy the book, although some parts were hard to stomach. “It’s a lot darker than I expected,” she said. “By the first chapter, I was already cringing. I texted somebody I knew who had read it and said, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know if I can make it through this book.’” Tim Boucher, chartered accountant Book: The Collection by James Crumley

