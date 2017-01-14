Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading? John Philpott, 55, doctor Book: Wenjack by Joseph Boyden Stop: Union In 1966, Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Anishinaabe boy, was found dead by a rail line in northern Ontario after fleeing his Kenora residential school. According to Maclean’s, his death led to the first inquest into the abuse of Aboriginal children in residential schools — although the last institution wouldn’t close until 30 years later. Article Continued BelowJoseph Boyden learned about Wenjack through a 1967 Maclean’s story dug up by Mike Downie, the brother of The Tragically Hip frontman Gord. The Hip singer made a 10-song studio album entitled The Secret Path in tribute to Wenjack. Boyden wrote this novella from the perspective of the Owl, Pike and other animal spirits that accompany Wenjack on his hopeless journey. Philpott says it was difficult to read about Wenjack’s story, but “we owe it to him.”

