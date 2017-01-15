Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading? Steven Rodenhizer, 24, scuba diver at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada Book: The Shadow Rising by Robert JordanStop: Bloor Rodenhizer spends much of his time at work underwater, feeding the fish at the Ripley’s Aquarium. After work, he can be found under the street, riding the TTC with a book in hand. These days, he is reading The Shadow Rising, the fourth of 14 books in the fantasy Wheel of Time series by Robert Jordan. “It’s kind of like Game of Thrones, but more magical,” Rodenizer said. Article Continued BelowA few years ago, he might have thought twice about committing to such a long series. But after travelling for about two years in Australia and Europe without much technology, he spends much more time reading. “Once you’ve got all the time in the world, it’s much easier to pick up a book,” he said. Elissar El-Hage, 23, student Book: Killjoy by Julie Garwood

