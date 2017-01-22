Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading? Juliana Lobo, 16, works in a restaurant Book: Revealed: A House of the Night by P.C. Cast and Kristen Cast Stop: Davisville Although there is no shortage of vampire-themed fantasy books, A House of Night managed to top bestseller lists. The authors, a mother and daughter based in Oklahoma, tell the story of Zoey Redbird, a teenage vampire who learns taekwondo, archery and other crucial skills at a vampire boarding school. Article Continued BelowLobo’s sister introduced her to the series. “I like the fights,” Juliana said sheepishly. “There are a lot of arguments between the characters. I don’t know, it’s funny.” Adi Latific, 32, restaurant manager