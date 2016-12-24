Word Under The Street

You know when you see a stranger on the subway immersed in a book and you’re just dying to know what they’re reading?Randi Colfax, 26, visual merchandiserBook: Tearing Down the Wall of Sound by Mick BrownStop: Union It isn’t often that you get to peek into the mind of an insecure egomaniac. That’s why Colfax — a fan of rock biographies — was drawn to this account of the bizarre and pioneering music producer Phil Spector. Article Continued BelowA notorious recluse with a short fuse, Spector is serving a sentence of 19 years to life for second degree murder in connection with the death of actress Lana Clarkson, 40. Spector helped define the sound of the 60s with the Wall of Sound production technique, giving oomph to classics such as “Da Doo Ron Ron” and “And Then He Kissed Me”. “I just finished reading this book about evil twins,” Colfax said. “I saw this on my shelf and it seemed like a good follow-up.”

