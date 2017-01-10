The Show:Workin’ Moms, Season 1, Episode 1 The Moment: Baring itFirst we see them from their (naked) shoulders up: three women sitting cross-legged in a Mommy-and-Me class circle, looking down at their own breasts and each other’s.“I feel like a proud show dog that didn’t understand her days were numbered,” says Frankie (Juno Rinaldi), a real estate agent. “Look at these things. It’s like chicken skin.”Anne (Dani Kind), a psychiatrist, replies, “What are you talking about? Yours are OK.”Article Continued BelowKate (Catherine Reitman), a PR rep, says about hers, “They’re not winning any blue ribbons. But they stuck in there. They might be a little deflated, but they’re not throwing in the towel. I like them.”“I’m with you,” Anne says. “I breastfed my first for five months. This is where they landed.”The camera pulls back. The three women are the only bare-chested ones in the group. They regard each other. “It could be worse, right?” Anne asks. “No, it could be better.”

