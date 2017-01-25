World Stage returns, female theatre heads retreat

This week’s column is all about appearances and disappearances, presences and absences on the GTA theatre and performance scene.To start with, many regular theatregoers have been wondering at the seeming disappearance of Harbourfront’s World Stage. The new year arrived with no announcement about this annual season of international and Canadian contemporary performance.In response to an inquiry from the Star, Iris Nemani, Harbourfront’s chief programming officer, confirms that World Stage will be back this year as an eight-show festival running from April 4 to 22 rather than a multi-month season. The festival, World Stage Redux, will be made up of productions seen in past seasons. These include Mies Julie, South African playwright Yael Farber’s Strindberg adaptation first seen at World Stage in 2014, and Steer, a solo piece by William Yong’s Zata Omm Dance Projects that premiered last year.Nemani describes this as “a year of reflection and looking forward,” part of an overall reconsideration of Harbourfront’s identity and vision under new CEO Marah Braye (Nemani herself has worked at the organization a year). Article Continued BelowWhile some audiences may find the idea of a “greatest hits” season somewhat deflating, Nemani counters that “you may have seen the piece before, but you are different today. I would be interested to find out how experiences of this programming changes given new contexts and perspectives.”The 2017 season was curated by artistic director Tina Rasmussen, who is on a personal leave of absence; Nemani and the rest of the producing team at Harbourfront will deliver the programming in April. When World Stage started in 1986 as the du Maurier World Stage under founding artistic director Lilie Zendel, its programming of Canadian alongside high-profile international theatre was unique in the city and it grew to be one of North America’s leading performing arts festivals. It exposed GTA audiences to work from such greats as Peter Brook, Athol Fugard and the Maly Theatre of Saint Petersburg, alongside that of Canadian artists including Robert Lepage, Crystal Pite, Daniel MacIvor and Denise Clarke.