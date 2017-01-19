xXx: Return of Xander Cage never slows down or grows up: review

xXx: Return of Xander CageStarring Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone. Directed by D.J. Caruso. Opens Friday at major theatres. 107 minutes. PGIt’s been 15 years since Vin Diesel first donned a Wookiee-hide fur coat and fresh-pressed pair of jorts to play Xander Cage in the deeply silly first xXx, and he hasn’t grown up a bit.Yes, this franchise seems to exist in a state of eternal adolescence, and the comeback-throwback xXx: Return of Xander Cage doesn’t dare stray from that, with its cheerfully senseless set pieces, witless quips and an X Games esthetic that will take you on a snowboard ride back to the radical, tacky ’90s.Article Continued BelowDiesel’s mumbly beefcake Cage was killed off in the Ice Cube-headlined 2005 bomb xXx: State of the Union, and with a brazen and perhaps wise lack of explanation, we’re greeted by the sight of a very-alive Cage dive-bombing off a satellite, skiing through jungle brush and skateboarding down a hillside like Marty McFly on Creatine, while high-fiving locals in the Brazilian slum he’s apparently been living.It’s not long before the xXx program, which turns thrill-seekers to terrorist-trappers, comes knocking, and Cage only reluctantly agrees to help after learning that mentor August Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson) was eviscerated by shadowy terrorists at a Chinese restaurant (which locals will recognize as Spadina’s Goldstone Noodle).Ruby Rose takes aim at her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (George Kraychyk) The plot revolves around a satellite-hacking device called “Pandora’s Box,” but it seems like neither the characters nor the audience is supposed to care. As Cage assembles a team of xXx mercenaries (including turns from swift-fisted Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen, Indian actress Deepika Padukone and Thai daredevil Tony Jaa), director D.J. Caruso (Eagle Eye, Disturbia) flies through absurd action sequences like a hyperactive kid tearing through wrapping paper on Christmas morning.The meticulously international cast (you can almost picture studio execs plotting the film’s demographic reach like a game of Risk) includes Chinese heartthrob Kris Wu, Aussie model Ruby Rose and glum Oscar nominee Toni Collette, looking like she’s mentally composing a strongly worded email to her agent.