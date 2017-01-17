Yep, Scott Patterson's Favorite 'Gilmore Girls' Moment Is That Jess Scene

Scott Patterson’s favorite Luke moment on “Gilmore Girls” is ours, too. The actor who plays the perma-grumpy diner proprietor on the show answered some fan questions for Elle Magazine in a video posted Monday. Asked about Luke’s best scene from the original WB (and later CW) series, the actor recalled one where he doled out some tough love. “Pushing my nephew Jess into the lake,” Patterson said. “No. 1 moment, probably in my life.” LUUUUUUKE: pic.twitter.com/fgghSMmRe5— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) January 16, 2017 The moment, from Season 2, Episode 5, comes shortly after Luke’s nephew Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) arrives in Stars Hollow to live reluctantly with his uncle. After being accused by Taylor Doose of stealing from a donation cup in the market, Luke becomes so frustrated by Jess’ lack of explanation and general sour attitude that he pushes the high schooler off a bridge. Here’s the full scene in all its glory: In his other responses, Patterson revealed his own diner order, what he does to relax instead of fishing, like his character, and his favorite “Luke-ism.” (”Red meat can kill ya. Enjoy.”) Asked whether Luke and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) should, in fact, end up together as they’re shown in last year’s Netflix revival, despite the couple’s many doubts, the actor responded definitively. “You bet your sweet bippy we should,” Patterson said. Netflix hasn’t made any official announcement whether we can expect more “Gilmore Girls” episodes. But, given the revival’s unresolved ending and one enigmatic tweet from the streaming service, fans can certainly hope.

