The Show:Mary Kills People, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: The stoopDr. Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas) secretly euthanizes terminal patients. Her quietly smart teenage daughter Jess (Abigail Winter) and Jess’s minxy bestie Naomi (Katie Douglas) found a stash of Mary’s drugs. Naomi tried some. Jess, who loves Naomi more than platonically, didn’t like that. Now they’re sitting side by side on a stoop. “I hate when you’re mad at me,” Naomi says, snuggling against Jess. “Where’d you go last night?”“I left because I hate watching you be a train wreck,” Jess replies.Article Continued Below“The cocaine wasn’t even that good,” Naomi says. “Feel my heart.” She puts Jess’s hand on her chest and holds it there. Jess tries to hide her trembling.Jess promises not to rat out Naomi if Naomi stops doing drugs. “You sound like your mom,” Naomi says.“She knows about this?” Jess asks.