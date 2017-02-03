Yes, People Actually Believe Trump Nominated Rob Kardashian For The Supreme Court

At this point, learning that President Donald Trump nominated a Kardashian to the Supreme Court wouldn’t even rank in the top five outrageous things that have happened in America this week. Maybe that’s why it was so easy for Jimmy Kimmel to convince unsuspecting strangers that reality TV star Rob Kardashian is set to take the open spot on the highest court in the land during a new segment of “Lie Witness News.” Following Trump’s nomination of conservative judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host sent his camera crew out onto the streets of Los Angeles to get some real-time reactions to the fake news. One woman said she was surprised to learn of Kardashian’s appointment, but generally accepted the reality that a semi-successful sock designer (generous, we know) was fit to shape the legal future of this country. “Honestly, I was a little shocked, a little taken back, but I look at it as whatever happens, happens for a reason,” she said. A self-proclaimed Trump supporter was not as willing to back the decision, however, describing the decision as “the first wrong move” he’s made as president. “I think if he’s really gonna do this, he shouldn’t bring somebody that is that famous into this,” she said. “[Rob] doesn’t know anything about politics. He doesn’t know anything about nationalism. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and, you know, he’s in his bubble.” The real Rob Kardashian luckily has a sense of humor about himself and gave the skit his seal of approval on social media later in the night by posting a clip with multiple crying-laughing face emojis.