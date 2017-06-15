Yoko Ono set to receive credit as co-writer of John Lennons Imagine

John Lennon’s 1971 song “Imagine” is considered one of his masterpieces. Rolling Stone once called it his “greatest musical gift to the world.”It was also undeniably inspired by Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono. Indeed, Lennon drew portions of the lyrics in “Imagine” from Ono’s 1964 poetry book, Grapefruit.And in a 1980 video interview, Lennon said the song “should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song because a lot of it — the lyric and the concept — came from Yoko.”Soon, more than four decades after the song’s release, 84-year-old Ono is likely to receive the songwriting credit Lennon said was always due her.On Wednesday, the chief executive of the National Music Publishers Association announced that the process is underway to add Ono to the song as a co-writer, Variety reported. David Israelite, the CEO, shared the news at the organization’s annual meeting in New York, where “Imagine” received the “Centennial Song” award.Article Continued BelowOno and her son, Sean Lennon, accepted the award onstage, where Ono proclaimed “this is the best time of my life,” Variety said. Ono — who is currently fighting a flulike sickness and had to be pushed onstage in a wheelchair — said her current illness has made her appreciate the song even more. Patti Smith then performed what many described as a poignant rendition of the song.Yoko Ono, centre, at New York's Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on Jan. 21, 2017 for the Women's March. (NICOLE CRAINE / NYT) John Lennon, giving the peace sign, and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive for a hearing on their deportation case at U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in lower Manhattan, on May 12, 1972. (AP) Sean Lennon later wrote about the award ceremony on his Instagram, calling it the “proudest day of my life.” “Cut to: my mother welling up in tears,” Sean Lennon wrote. “Patience is a virtue!”And on Thursday morning, Ono tweeted a portion of an interview recording in which Lennon said “’Imagine’ was inspired by Yoko’s Grapefruit.”