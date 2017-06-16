Your Fathers Day reading covered with these latest books

ArrivalsOur Father’s Day list includes a guide to manliness, adventures in a vanishing world, memoirs, essays and stories. The Illustrated Art of Manliness: Brett McKay, illustrations by Ted SlampyakThis “essential how-to guide” is presented with a straight face and entirely without irony. Men who aspire to manliness will encounter instruction on everything from how to fell a tree to how to use a crescent wrench to how to escape duct-tape restraints. For the family man, there are tips to being a plausible Santa Claus and using your baby as exercise equipment. The chap who aspires to the C-suite will discover the five traits of leadership. McKay says his intention is to help men be “honorable, well-rounded, capable husbands, fathers, brothers and citizens.” The Wasting of Borneo: Dispatches From a Vanishing World, Alex ShoumatoffArticle Continued BelowWhen they were kids, Alex Shoumatoff and Davie Holderness were best friends, exploring the woods and streams of Bedford Village, an hour’s drive north of New York City. In 2013, after a silence of 55 years, environmental journalist Shoumatoff sought out his old pal for a new outdoor adventure: three weeks exploring the jungles and waterways of Borneo. The childhood chums camped with the Penans, an ancient people who still use blowpipes, in one of the planet’s most ravaged ecosystems. This is Shoumatoff’s 11th book.You Can Have a Dog When I’m Dead: Essays on Life at an Angle, Paul BenedettiThis is a collection of columns written between 1999 and 2016, most of them in the Hamilton Spectator, where Paul Benedetti has had a weekly column since 2008. Surprisingly, there is no column titled “You Can Have a Dog When I’m Dead,” though that remains his wife’s firm position. Among the 90 essays, he does address most other topics of manly concern, including fatherhood, husbandhood, mould in the basement, the cottage and, of course, socks and underwear.